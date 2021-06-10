DNT welfare body demands caste-based census

MADURAI

10 June 2021 19:32 IST

Denotified Tribes Welfare Association has urged the State government to immediately take up a caste-based census and regulate caste-wise reservation based on their educational and social status.

In a statement, Association’s adviser Panneerselvam said such an exercise would ensure proper representation of people from all castes in job opportunities in all organisations.

Advertising

Advertising

Welcoming the move to put on hold the 10.5% reservation in education and jobs provided to Vanniyars citing legal cases, Dr. Panneerselvam said social justice should not be misused for furthering political gains.

Citing the Supreme Court order with respect to reservation to Marathas, he said the apex court had said only the President of India had the powers to classify backward classes.

He asked why the law providing 10.5% reservation to Vanniyars was enacted in a hurry before taking up the caste-based census.

He expressed concern over 34.5% reservation in postgraduation courses in medicine since 1986 despite Tamil Nadu having 69% reservation.