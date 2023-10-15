‘DMK’s women’s rights meet is for electoral gains’

October 15, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP’s national women’s wing president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan criticised the Women’s Rights Conference organised by the DMK here on Saturday and said it was a conference for the rights of “women political heirs”.

In a statement, she listed the names of various women leaders who were participating in the conference and said they were all “heirs” from the parties of the the INDIA bloc.

The conference, she alleged, was not for women’s rights, but a “drama” for electoral gains.

She said the present Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured freedom, dignity and safety [of women] through various measures such as the legislation providing 33% reservation for women in legislatures, among others.

There were 11 women Ministers in the Cabinet, she added.

She further criticised the DMK for failing to provide ₹1,000/month to women heads of all households.

