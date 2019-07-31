DMK’s victory is temporary, says O. Panneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam called the DMK’s victory in Parliamentary elections a temporary phenomenon and said that the people of Tamil Nadu gave a strong mandate in the bye-elections as they wanted the AIADMK government to stay in power.

He lashed out at DMK president M.K. Stalin, saying that his dream of becoming Chief Minister won’t come true in his lifetime. He responded to Mr. Stalin’s remarks on the CAG report, saying, there is nothingnew in the State government missing the target for completion of projects due to various reasons. The amount returned would be re-allotted in the subsequent years for completing the remaining works, he said.

He addressed two massive election meetings in Pernambut and Vellore on Tuesday, while canvassing for votes in the favour of A.C. Shanmugam, who is contesting on the AIADMK symbol from Vellore.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that with a view to eradicate poverty, the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa provided 20 kilograms of free rice to 82 lakh families who were below the poverty line. This effort was emulated by many other States, which ensured food safety for the poor and downtrodden, he said. Likewise, many schemes such as nutritious meal scheme was extended to school children right from the days of the AIADMK founder MGR, he added. By sending A.C. Shanmugam to the Parliament, people of Vellore will get more Central Government schemes, said Mr. Panneerselvam.

Mr. Shanmugam also took a dig at the DMK leader who claimed that they were the guardians of minority community, saying, that their attack on a Bishop inside the Collector office had revealed their true colours.

He said that this victory would ensure more welfare measures to the six assembly constituencies of Vellore and he would strive hard to made this constituency as model constituency in the entire country.