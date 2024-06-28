GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK’s student wing to protest against NEET in Chennai on July 3

The protest is being held to condemn the Centre for its conduct of the medical entrance exam despite multiple irregularities being flagged in NEET UG 2024, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, secretary of the student wing said

Updated - June 28, 2024 03:42 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of NSUI, the Congress’s students wing, raising slogans during their protest over the irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 27, 2024

Members of NSUI, the Congress’s students wing, raising slogans during their protest over the irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam, in New Delhi on Thursday, June 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Continuing with its strong opposition against the conduct of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into medical education, the DMK’s student wing on Friday, June 28, 2024 announced that it would organise an agitation against NEET in Chennai on July 3.

DMK students wing secretary C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan said the agitation will be held near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai from 9 a.m. onwards to condemn the Union government which has been insistent in the conduct the NEET irrespective of deaths reported and several irregularities flagged.

The agitation is also being held to insist that the Union government implement the resolution adopted in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which has called for the State to be exempted from NEET and to further allow it to admit students into medical education based on marks scored by them in class 12 public exams.

The NEET sheeters

Mr. Ezhilarasan cited the various irregularities in the recent NEET-UG 2024 and pointed out how the results had exposed irregularities in the conduct of this national entrance test. He also referred to the confusion over the awarding of grace marks to some candidates.

“It was the DMK that has been opposing the NEET from the beginning,” Mr. Ezhilarasan contended and further criticised the BJP government to conducting NEET, which he charged went against the principles of social justice.

