The DMK’s student wing has planned to launch a drive to start Tamil associations in educational institutions across the State. A release from C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, secretary of the DMK’s student wing, called for a meeting of its State and district-level representatives scheduled in the party’s head office in Chennai on September 6. Senior DMK leaders A. Raja and R.S. Bharathi are scheduled to address the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.