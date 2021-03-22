DMK’s Senthil Balaji booked for controversial speech on sand mining

The Karur Town Police have registered a case against former Minister and DMK candidate for Karur constituency, V. Senthil Balaji for his controversial speech on lifting sand from the river by bullock cart operators recently.

Acting on a complaint by Babu Murugavel, joint secretary, advocate wing, AIADMK, Mr. Balaji was booked under section 153 (provocation with an intent to cause riot), 89 (threatening public servant), 505 1 (b), (creating enmity), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) and 353 (deterring public servants from discharging duty).

In his complaint Mr. Murugavel said that Mr. Balaji, in his speech delivered before filing nominations in Karur on March 15, had told bullock cart operators that they could have a free run once his party was voted to power.

Mr. Balaji had said that the bullock cart operators can venture into the river to load sand as soon as M.K. Stalin, DMK president, was sworn as Chief Minister after the elections. He reportedly told them that they could call him if any official prevented them and the officer concerned would not continue there.

Mr. Murugavel complained that the speech was aimed at threatening the officials and creating unrest. Hence, suitable action should be taken against Mr. Balaji.