DMK’s rule is that of Periyar, Karunanidhi, Dravidian model, says Stalin

CM made the remark while intervening during a debate in the Assembly

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK’s rule was that of Periyar, Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi) and a Dravidian model. He made the remark in the Assembly while intervening during a debate on the demands for grants for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, after AIADMK MLA Natham R. Viswanathan said the Chief Minister was not wishing the State’s citizens for a particular festival. When Mr. Viswanathan repeatedly made the reference, Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the Chief Minister worked for all people, irrespective of their religion. The Chief Minister noted that the alliance the DMK was a part of was called the Secular Progressive Alliance.

When the Speaker asked Mr. Viswanathan to move on from the topic, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the Chief Minister belonged to all people and, therefore, all festivals, too. When Mr. Palaniswami named the festival, the Speaker expunged the reference. Mr. Palaniswami said there was nothing wrong in naming the festival, and the MLA had asked the question only because the Chief Minister was common to all the citizens of the State.

Mr. Viswanathan said the DMK alliance being called the Secular Progressive Alliance did not mean anything, and only actions would prove such credentials. At this point, Mr. Stalin intervened again and said some people were trying to create a perception that the DMK was against spirituality. “It is with that intention that the MLA is creating this sort of a drama. This is Periyar’s rule, Kalaignar’s rule, Dravidian model rule,” he said.