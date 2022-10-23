DMK’s Rajya Sabha member refutes Annamalai’s allegation 

Kanimozhi NVN Somu says the DMK government introduced engineering courses in Tamil 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 23, 2022 00:31 IST

Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, Rajya Sabha member belonging to the DMK, on Saturday refuted Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s allegation that the DMK had not bothered to introduce engineering courses in Tamil. Responding to Mr. Annamalai’s assertion through Twitter, Dr. Kanimozhi said the DMK government introduced engineering courses in Tamil in Anna University in 2010.

She said late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi began those courses in a farsighted measure. Moreover, she pointed out that many students studying in Tamil medium had benefited from the 20% quota for them (in the State government jobs), introduced by the DMK government in 2010. 

