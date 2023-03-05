ADVERTISEMENT

DMK’s propaganda led to fake news on migrant workers, says Annamalai

March 05, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said he was disheartened by the fake news being spread about attacks on migrant workers in the State. However, he held the ruling DMK and its allies responsible for the situation.

“The divide that the DMK always stood for is coming back to bite them, and it is now their responsibility to fix this situation,” he said in a social media post. He said some DMK leaders making “vile comments” on north Indians and calling them “panipuri wala” had triggered the situation. He urged the DMK to take this as an opportunity to put an end to its “defunct propaganda”.

He said the Tamil population, which believed in the concept of ‘the world is one’, did not endorse hatred for north Indians. He said the Tamil people welcomed the contributions of the migrant workers towards the infrastructure, manufacturing, industry and service sectors. He said his party would always stand by the migrant workers.

