HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK’s propaganda led to fake news on migrant workers, says Annamalai

March 05, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said he was disheartened by the fake news being spread about attacks on migrant workers in the State. However, he held the ruling DMK and its allies responsible for the situation.

“The divide that the DMK always stood for is coming back to bite them, and it is now their responsibility to fix this situation,” he said in a social media post. He said some DMK leaders making “vile comments” on north Indians and calling them “panipuri wala” had triggered the situation. He urged the DMK to take this as an opportunity to put an end to its “defunct propaganda”.

He said the Tamil population, which believed in the concept of ‘the world is one’, did not endorse hatred for north Indians. He said the Tamil people welcomed the contributions of the migrant workers towards the infrastructure, manufacturing, industry and service sectors. He said his party would always stand by the migrant workers.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.