GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK’s name, symbol and flag have never changed in 75 years, says CM Stalin

Published - October 06, 2024 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CM M.K. Stalin handing over the first copy of MP Tiruchi Siva’s books to DMK party treasurer T.R. Baalu on Saturday. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and actor Prakash Raj are seen.

CM M.K. Stalin handing over the first copy of MP Tiruchi Siva’s books to DMK party treasurer T.R. Baalu on Saturday. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and actor Prakash Raj are seen. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the DMK’s name, flag, and symbol had not been changed in all its 75 years.

“Our enemies might have taken different shapes, but we have not changed. Our struggles have not changed. That is the DMK,” he said during a book launch function at the Kalaivanar Arangam here.

Mr. Stalin released five books authored by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. The first copy was received by DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu. The books cover chapters on Mr. Siva’s life in jail and articles written by him in Murasoli, among others.

“When the Maintenance of Internal Securities Act was in force, there was news about banning regional parties. The AIADMK’s name was changed as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam... When we stepped into the DMK, enemies were spreading false news and rumours. Today the BJP not only spreads false news and rumours, but is also trying to convert them into truth to alter history. To break that, a number of Tiruchi Sivas are needed,” the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that Mr. Siva, in an interview, had said that he wanted to become an IAS officer. He told the MP, “Mr. Siva, for IAS posts, there is a retirement age. But there is no rest for the DMK...”

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Siva recalled how DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi was his inspiration for writing. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin delivered the welcome address. Actor Prakash Raj, lyricist Vairamuthu, and Dravidian ideologue Suba. Veerapandian also spoke.

Published - October 06, 2024 12:51 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.