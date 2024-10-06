DMK’s name, symbol and flag have never changed in 75 years, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the DMK’s name, flag, and symbol had not been changed in all its 75 years.

“Our enemies might have taken different shapes, but we have not changed. Our struggles have not changed. That is the DMK,” he said during a book launch function at the Kalaivanar Arangam here.

Mr. Stalin released five books authored by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. The first copy was received by DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu. The books cover chapters on Mr. Siva’s life in jail and articles written by him in Murasoli, among others.

“When the Maintenance of Internal Securities Act was in force, there was news about banning regional parties. The AIADMK’s name was changed as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam... When we stepped into the DMK, enemies were spreading false news and rumours. Today the BJP not only spreads false news and rumours, but is also trying to convert them into truth to alter history. To break that, a number of Tiruchi Sivas are needed,” the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that Mr. Siva, in an interview, had said that he wanted to become an IAS officer. He told the MP, “Mr. Siva, for IAS posts, there is a retirement age. But there is no rest for the DMK...”

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Siva recalled how DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi was his inspiration for writing. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin delivered the welcome address. Actor Prakash Raj, lyricist Vairamuthu, and Dravidian ideologue Suba. Veerapandian also spoke.