DMK’s manifesto will be ready by the end of January: Kanimozhi

‘It will be prepared after soliciting views of people from various walks of life’

The DMK, which has already sounded the poll bugle by launching its electioneering across Tamil Nadu under ‘Vidiyalai Nokki, Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice towards the dawn), will complete the work on its election manifesto by January-end, party women's wing leader Kanimozhi said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters after visiting the Tirunelveli junction bus stand under construction as part of the ‘Smart City’ programme ahead of her electioneering in the district, Ms. Kanimozhi said the manifesto would be prepared after soliciting views of people from various walks of life, including those in the southern districts.

Asked about Makkal Needhi Maiam’s manifesto, which has promised salary for homemakers and laptop for every house with high-speed internet connectivity, among other pledges, Ms. Kanimozhi said, “I can speak only about our manifesto which will be ready by January-end.”

On the government’s decision to give ₹2,500 as ‘Pongal gift’ to families having rice ration cards, the MP said ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, DMK president M.K. Stalin had been appealing to the government to give ₹5,000 per family to help them tide over the crisis. The ‘Pongal gift’ had been announced since the CM had started his election campaign, she charged. “But the people of Tamil Nadu, who are keen on seeing the DMK in power again to enjoy good governance, will not waste their votes this time by casting them in favour of some other party,” she said.

Commenting on the ongoing construction of the bus stand, Ms. Kanimozhi said the work was getting dragged for over two years owing to poor planning and execution and the delay had badly hit the traders who had shops in the bus terminus and the travelling public.

When asked about the case registered against her for organising the protest against the LPG cylinder price hike in Thoothukudi on Monday, she said such coercive measures would never deter the DMK cadre. Ms. Kanimozhi later interacted with the women at Gangaikondan, who shared their agony being caused by liquor, inflation and life-threatening unemployment, particularly after the pandemic outbreak.

She met the dhobis even as they were washing the clothes at the Tamirabharani at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai shortly after noon, the poor labourers were surprised on seeing her. While and spent a few minutes with them, Ms. Kanimozhi listened to their grievances.

Besides visiting a couple of families affiliated with the DMK who have lost their breadwinners, the MP also met traders, farmers, academics, sanitary workers and the youth during her campaign.