DMK’s legal wing questions BJP’s growing assets over the past 10 years

September 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the DMK’s legal wing adopted a resolution which questioned how the BJP’s assets grew to about ₹34,000 crore during its nine-year rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The assets of the Congress, which ruled the country for over 55 years is only ₹346 crore. But, how did not the assets of the BJP, which ruled for the last 10 years increase to ₹34,000 crore? Neutralists should think over this,” said the resolution adopted by the meeting.

While the Congress and other alliances ruled the country for several years, the BJP ruled the country for only 15 years, it said. “[Former PM] Atal Bihari Vajpayee ruled for five years. Prime Minister Modi has been ruling for 10 years now. ”

As for the Union government’s attempt to rename the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure in Hindi, the meeting said it should seek the opinion of all stake-holders before the Bills are adopted, as it would affect advocates, courts, investigators, accused as well as affected persons.

The DMK’s legal wing also condemned the “foisting of cases” by investigating agencies under the Union government against those in the opposition, especially DMK functionaries. It also condemned the actions of the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and sought for his resignation.

At the meeting, it was charged that Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mansukh L. Mandaviya had provided false information to the Parliament over the proposal to set up AIIMS in Madurai.

