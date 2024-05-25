GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK’s inability in filing applications on time has cost Tamil Nadu 900 medical seats, says Annamalai

Published - May 25, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Friday that the DMK government’s failure to apply for approval for new medical colleges before November 26 last year had led to the State losing the opportunity to create 900 medical seats and building medical colleges in six districts.

In a statement, he said that it was due to the efforts of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit and other parties that the National Medical Commission decided to implement its new norm of 100 doctors for 10 lakh people after 2025.

“In six districts — Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, Tenkasi, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet — the DMK had promised to set up new medial colleges, but it failed to file applications, thereby causing a loss of 900 medical seats. As a result, the dreams of students from the poor and ordinary families to become doctors have been shattered. When will the DMK accept its inability instead of blaming the Central government all the time,” he asked.

The DMK was interested in establishing private medical colleges rather than government medical colleges, Mr. Annamalai said.

