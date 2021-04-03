‘DMK’s high-voltage campaign shows our strength in Salem’

SALEM

03 April 2021 01:36 IST

It is now called Chief Minister’s district, says Palaniswami

The DMK’s high-voltage campaign in Salem indicated that the ruling AIADMK is gaining in strength in the district, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday.

Mr. Palaniswami said while campaigning in Salem that DMK leaders M.K. Stalin, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and Udhayanidhi Stalin were continually campaigning in Salem. Even a grand public meeting of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance was organised in the district. “This shows the AIADMK is gaining in strength in Salem. Four years ago, Mr. Stalin asked, ‘Who is Palaniswami?’ Now, he is uttering my name every day,” said Mr. Palaniswami, who is the co-coordinator of the AIADMK.

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMK founder S. Ramadoss had appreciated the performance of his government, he said Salem was now being called the “Chief Minister’s district”.

Mr. Palaniswami said no other Chief Minister would have faced challenges like him, from winning a vote of confidence in the Assembly amid pandemonium to facing subsequent developments. He said nothing would happen if the DMK was voted back to power. When more than a dozen former DMK Ministers were facing corruption charges, the DMK submitted a petition to the Governor, accusing him of corruption. One of the charges in the petition related to a cancelled tender.

The DMK was promoting dynastic rule, he said, reiterating his challenge to Mr. Stalin to a public debate. The DMK gave representation only to members of the families of its leaders in the Union and State Cabinets as if they held a ‘patta’ for posts. This election should put an end to dynasty politics, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said government workers would not be able to work peacefully under a DMK government, and it was the AIADMK government which had implemented the recommendations of the last Pay Commission. Furthermore, the State was peaceful.

He said a defence spare parts manufacturing park would be established in Salem and seven textile parks would come up in Tamil Nadu, including one in Salem, thanks to the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP.

Mr. Palaniswami highlighted the AIADMK’s poll promises and said measures would be taken to provide relief to film industry workers and theatre-owners who had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.