May 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK’s high-level strategy committee will meet in Chennai on May 20 to discuss the birth centenary celebrations of late leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi next month.

DMK president M.K. Stalin will chair the meeting at Anna Arivalayam, the party’s head office, at 10.30 a.m., DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a statement.