DMK’s environment wing opposes felling of trees at Lower Bhavani channel

December 07, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Chennai

The environment wing of the ruling DMK has urged Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan to reject if there were any proposals from officials of his department to fell trees on either side of the banks of the Lower Bhavani channel in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.

In a letter to the Minister, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, secretary of the wing, said the trees were between 60 and 70 years old and if felled they would cause a damage to the environment. “I am bringing it to your notice since farmers, environmentalists, and the general public have been calling me to say that there is a plan to fell the trees,” he said.

Pointing out the climate change had become a major challenge to humanity and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had realised the issue and created a ministry to deal with the issue, Mr Senapathy said the Tamil Nadu government was also making efforts to increase the forest cover by 33 %.

He also had recalled how Mr. Duraimurugan enjoyed the scene of trees dotting the channel during his visit.