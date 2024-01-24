ADVERTISEMENT

DMK’s election manifesto committee meeting

January 24, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK’s election manifesto committee met at the party headquarters on Tuesday.

It was chaired by party MP Kanimozhi, who is also the committee chairman. Party spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan, Ministers Palanivel Thiagarajan and T.R.B. Rajaa, Agriculture Wing secretary A.K.S. Vijayan, and Chennai Mayor R. Priya, among others, participated.

The committee will travel across the State between February 5 and 23 to elicit opinion from educationists, students, entrepreneurs, medical professionals and NGOs, among othersmedical professionals, non-governmental organisations and others.

