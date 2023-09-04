DMK’s diamond jubilee celebrations in Vellore on Sep 17

September 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced that his party would organise a function in Vellore on September 17 to mark the commencing of its diamond jubilee celebrations.

In a letter, he called upon his partymen to turn up in large numbers for the public meeting in Vellore.

Recalling the humble beginnings of DMK during a public meeting at Robinson Park in then Madras in 1949, Mr. Stalin underlined the emergence of the DMK as an “unavoidable movement nationally.” He also inaugurated the ‘Kalaignar 100-Quiz Contest’, a project initiated by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP and Deputy General Secretary of the party.

In a video message, Mr. Stalin said Ms. Kanimozhi, along with the party’s women’s wing, have taken the initiative to organise the contest. “The goal is to ensure that every one gains knowledge about the Dravidian movement, the remarkable state of Tamil Nadu, and the rich history of the Tamil people,” he said.

