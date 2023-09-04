HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK’s diamond jubilee celebrations in Vellore on Sep 17

September 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced that his party would organise a function in Vellore on September 17 to mark the commencing of its diamond jubilee celebrations.

In a letter, he called upon his partymen to turn up in large numbers for the public meeting in Vellore.

Recalling the humble beginnings of DMK during a public meeting at Robinson Park in then Madras in 1949, Mr. Stalin underlined the emergence of the DMK as an “unavoidable movement nationally.” He also inaugurated the ‘Kalaignar 100-Quiz Contest’, a project initiated by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP and Deputy General Secretary of the party.

In a video message, Mr. Stalin said Ms. Kanimozhi, along with the party’s women’s wing, have taken the initiative to organise the contest. “The goal is to ensure that every one gains knowledge about the Dravidian movement, the remarkable state of Tamil Nadu, and the rich history of the Tamil people,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.