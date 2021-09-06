Tamil Nadu

DMK’s black flag protest

The DMK and its allies have announced a black-flag protest on September 20 to highlight the BJP-led Union government’s refusal to cancel the farm laws, hike in fuel prices, privatisation, unemployment and the current economic crisis. It will be held in front of the members’ houses.

A statement by the Chief Minister, the TNCC president and other leaders said at a meeting chaired by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi it was decided that protests would be held.

“Accordingly, it has been decided to hold a black flag protest on September 20 in front of our houses,” the statement said.


