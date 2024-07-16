DMK’s Anniyur Siva sworn-in as Vikravandi MLA

DMK’s Anniyur Siva, was on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 sworn-in as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) elected from Vikravandi constituency. Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly M. Appavu administered the swearing-in in his chamber in the Secretariat campus in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Udhayanidhi Stalin, T.M. Anbarasan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, TN’s special representative in Delhi A.K.S. Vijayan were among those present on the occasion.

