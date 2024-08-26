DMK’s allies say govt. must refrain from conducting or promoting religious events 

The Tamil Nadu government’s two-day Muthamizh Murugan International Conference in Palani has not gone down well with some of the ruling DMK’s allies, who have always advocated that governments stay away from promoting overt religious events.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the DMK, which swore by secularism, should not have organised a religious event. The government is meant to be secular, and should stay away from such events, Mr. Balakrishnan told The Hindu. “We are not against worshipping of any gods. But, the government should not directly organise such events. Though the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department can organise such events, other Ministers of the State [barring the HR&CE Minister] should not participate in such events as it would only dilute secularism. This is why we opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

‘Under Hinduism’s fold’

VCK general secretary D. Ravikumar said the event does not strengthen the “secular Tamil” identity, since Lord Murugan and other so-called Tamil deities have already been appropriated within the Hinduism fold.

Religious global conferences would only promote communalism in society, despite the best intentions of the State government to inculcate secular Tamil identity in everyone, he said, adding: “It may be the case that he is a part of the pantheon of Tamil gods, but today, Lord Murugan is not a symbol of Tamil secularism. He has a pan-Indian religious identity. He has been ‘sanskritised’, and is now a part of the Saivite tradition. Sangam literature says Murugan has been offered meat, but it is not possible to offer meat to Lord Murugan in temples. The deity has been absorbed into the Hindu religion.”

He further said that the event may have been organised by ensuring the presence of non-Brahmin priests and heads of Mutts that have evolved, without adhering to Brahmin traditions.

“However, that does not matter if you look at the larger picture. It were these non-Brahmin mutt heads who were earlier taking the Sengol to New Delhi. They have already become a part of the Hindu fold,” he contended.

‘No insult to secularism’

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, however, said the event must not been seen as an affront to secular principles. “The event is organised by the HR&CE Department, which has existed since the time of the Justice Party. They are giving importance to the Tamil culture and language. It will not affect secularism...,” he said.