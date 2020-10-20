‘DMK’s allies might cross over to AIADMK camp’

CHENNAI

20 October 2020 02:37 IST

Opposition party is like an automobile that has suffered a breakdown: Minister

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday said several constituents of the DMK-led coalition may cross over to the camp led by the ruling AIADMK.

“The DMK is like an automobile that has suffered a breakdown and is yet to resume functioning. We are confident that not only our current allies but also many other parties would be keen on joining us,” the Minister told reporters when asked whether the AIADMK would go it alone in the upcoming Assembly poll.

Were any of the DMK’s allies in touch with the AIADMK? To this, Mr. Jayakumar said he would not be able to reveal anything now. “Everything will be known at the time of the election,” he added.

When asked about PMK leader Dheeran’s statement that his party would seek a share in power to join any coalition for the Assembly poll, the Minister said the remark may have been made to keep members of the PMK in “good humour” and would have no reflection on the alliance with the AIADMK.

On Sattur legislator M.S.R. Rajavarman’s reported allegation against Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, the Minister said he did not want to comment on a matter which he was not fully aware of. However, “appropriate action” would be taken, Mr. Jayakumar added.

When asked how soon Governor Banwarilal Purohit would give his consent to a bill envisaging 7.5% horizontal reservation in the State government’s quota of MBBS/BDS seats for students of government higher secondary schools, he said he was confident Mr. Purohit would “discharge his duty as per the Constitution”.