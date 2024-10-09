DMK’s allies and PMK criticise police action against Samsung workers

PMK and DMK’s allies - Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) – criticised the arrest of workers protesting against the Samsung management and removal of pandals erected at the protest site.

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai told The Hindu that the police in Kancheepuram district should have handled the protest in a better manner.

“We want tripartite talks to be held among the State government, workers and the Samsung management to resolve this issue,” he said, adding, “We have to protect the rights of the workers, whose arrest should have been avoided. The workers’ protests should have been handled by the police in a much better way.”

Another ally of the DMK, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, who went along with other alliance party leaders to the protest site, said they were not against multinational corporations or foreign investment coming in, but against exploitation of workers.

“Cases have been filed against workers who are protesting peacefully. We urge the State government to withdraw all the cases and release all those who were arrested. The Chief Minister must intervene in this issue. The alliance leaders will meet the Chief Minister soon regarding this issue,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan further said, “The State government shouldn’t use the case pending in the court to delay recognition of the Union since it can take a decision regarding registration. It is oppressive not to have allowed a union to be formed in the last 16-17 years. We are not against Samsung, but we are against their oppressive practices. When there is a democratic right to form a union, it should be allowed by the officials and the State government.”

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president, Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement said, the State government is “behaving like a henchman” for Samsung company and unleashing oppressive measures against the workers, and demanded the release of all those who have been arrested.

“The State government should have arrived at a solution that is acceptable to all the parties involved in this issue. But, a ‘toy-like’ union was created and made to sign an agreement with Samsung and those workers who don’t accept this solution are being threatened,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said the issue has proved that Dravidian model government is one for capitalists, and it does not care about workers’ welfare.

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan condemned the midnight arrest of 10 protesters. In a statement, he urged the State government to amicably resolve the deadlock by conducting peace talks with the Samsung workers.