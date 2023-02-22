HamberMenu
DMK youth wing to propagate Periyar’s ideas in JNU

February 22, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Chennai

Special Correspondent

Condemning the attack on Tamil students in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) allegedly by the members of the ABVP, DMK youth wing leader and Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin announced soon the youth wing would organise a conference on Periyar in the university to propagate  his ideas. 

In a statement, he jointly issued with youth wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan, Mr Udhayanidhi said the DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had always raised their voice when Tamils were subjected to any problem in a corner of the world.  

“In politics, students should face opposite view points only through ideological debates. But the ABVP, ‘the BJP’s student wing’, is wedded to hate and has launched a brutal attack on Tamil students. It has to answer for every drop of blood shed by Tamil students,” the statement said.

