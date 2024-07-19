ADVERTISEMENT

DMK youth wing has big responsibility in ensuring victory in 2026 Assembly poll: Udhayanidhi

Published - July 19, 2024 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said the DMK’s youth wing has a big responsibility in ensuring victory for the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections and formation of the Dravidian model government again.

“The DMK youth wing has completed 44 years and is stepping into the 45th year and let’s take a pledge to defeat conspiracies and again come back to power in 2026,” Mr. Udhayanidhi, who is secretary of the youth wing, said in a letter to cadre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US