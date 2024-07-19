GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK youth wing has big responsibility in ensuring victory in 2026 Assembly poll: Udhayanidhi

Published - July 19, 2024 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said the DMK’s youth wing has a big responsibility in ensuring victory for the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections and formation of the Dravidian model government again.

“The DMK youth wing has completed 44 years and is stepping into the 45th year and let’s take a pledge to defeat conspiracies and again come back to power in 2026,” Mr. Udhayanidhi, who is secretary of the youth wing, said in a letter to cadre.

