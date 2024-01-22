DMK youth wing conference was a failure: AIADMK leader

January 22, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday, January 22, 2024 claimed that the DMK’s youth wing conference, which concluded in Salem on Sunday, January 21, was a “failure” on multiple counts. He also levelled a criticised about women participants being fewer than men at the conference.

In a statement, Mr. Jayakumar listed out the resolutions adopted at the DMK conference and criticised each of them. He further said that the resolutions were such that the son praised the father and vice versa.

The DMK’s youth wing leader is T.N. Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin

On the resolution insisting on the abolition of the post of Governor, Mr. Jayakumar contended it was strange that the DMK, which had been in alliance either with the Congress or the BJP in the Central government for over 18 years, had not then sought abolishment of the post, but was now making rhetorical statements about this issue.

On the resolution over protests until the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions, Mr. Jayakumar said that the seed for NEET was sown when then Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK’s S. Gandhiselvan were part of the Union Health Ministry.

Criticising the resolution underlining the State’s rights, Mr. Jayakumar alleged that it was under the DMK regimes that Tamil Nadu had lost its rights over the Cauvery river and Kachchatheevu, among others.

He also claimed that DMK functionaries had collected funds from shops, industries, traders and private hospitals to organise the youth wing conference.

Issuing a warning to a young leader, Mr. Jayakumar said that he should desist from making fun of his elders and seasoned political leaders. “This is a small world. What goes around will come around,” he stated.