August 27, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

The DMK has announced that the State conference of its youth wing would be held in Salem on December 17, the party announced. The conference is happening after a gap of 16 years. The last conference was held on December 15, 2007. The conference assumes significance as it is being organised after the leadership of the youth wing was taken over by Udhyanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.