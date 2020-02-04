DMK Youth & Students’ Wings demand CBI probe into TNPSC exam scam

Members of DMK’s youth and students wings conducted an agitation in front of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday, demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) begin probing the scam in the TNPSC examinations and recruitments.

The protest was led by DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and the students’ wing leader C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan. MLAs Ma. Subramanian, Sekar Babu, Sudharsanam, also joined them.

Many party cadre including a large group of women, participated in the protest and shouted slogans against the AIADMK government and the TNPSC.

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Udhayanidhi said job aspirants had lost any hope they had in the TNPSC due to recent scams in examinations and recruitment. Ever since the AIADMK came to power, such examination malpractices had been occurring. The CB CID has arrested only 16 persons who are only low-level staff in connection with the fraud in the Group II A and Group IV examinations and has spared those who were in high posts, he charged.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said no truth has come out from Justice Arumughasamy Commission which enquired into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalitha which was constituted by the present AIADMK Government. Under such circumstances, the CB CID Government which is under the control of the AIADMK, will not be able to independently probe the issue and bring out the truth in the TNPSC examination malpractices, he said.

Further, the DMK also demanded that Minister Jayakumar should be dropped to enable a free and fair investigation.