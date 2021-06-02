DMK writes to Parliament standing committee on vaccine

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 21:14 IST

DMK MP and organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Wednesday urged Jairam Ramesh, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest, to convene a meeting to discuss the request of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hand over HLL Biotech Limited (HBL) in Chengalpattu to the State government.

In a letter, Mr. Bharathi said the meeting should be convened at the earliest so that the State Government could purchase technology and manufacture vaccines, which could be used not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in the other South Indian States.

“I am of the opinion that a policy decision should be taken by the Government of India in this regard and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forest can discuss this matter and make proper recommendations to the Government of India,” he said.

