DMK writes to Governor seeking Dairy Development Minister’s dismissal

Accusing Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji of having engaged in “illegal, unconstitutional, scandalous, irresponsible and divisive speech” during an interview with a private television channel, DMK treasurer Duraimurugan on Monday urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to demand the Minister’s resignation under Article 164 (1) of the Constitution.

In a letter to the Governor, Mr. Duraimurugan said the Minister should be dismissed if he does not resign.

Pointing to Mr. Bhalaji’s statement that if the DMK “continues its support for Islamic terrorism and organisations that kill Hindus, nobody can stop Hindu terrorism”, Mr. Duraimurugan said the Minister had made such comments with the intention of promoting disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will among different religious groups.

He said if such persons were allowed to continue as Ministers, the public will lose their faith in government, and will come to the conclusion that it is not being run in accordance with the Constitution or the laws. The DMK also submitted a complaint to the Director General of Police, urging him to register a case against the Minister for “wantonly making provocative statements with an intent to cause riot, promote enmity and public mischief”.