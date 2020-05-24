DMK works for the socio-economic uplift of Dalits: A. Raja

Accusing the AIADMK government of “dreaming to defeat the DMK through its perverse politics” DMK MP and propaganda secretary A. Raja on Saturday said his party had dedicated itself to the social liberation and socio-economic empowerment of the SC/STs.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the DMK had delved deep into the ideas of eradication of untouchability, social justice, rights of women. Anyone who knew history would ridicule the attempt of the ruling party using the weapon of “anti-Dalit” against it, he said.

Recalling the contributions such as Samathuvapuram and exclusive reservation for Arundhathiyars made by the erstwhile DMK-led governments headed by M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Raja said the DMK was happy in making him a Union Minister holding portfolios such as rural development, forest and environment and telecommunications.

“The DMK has never taken seriously the betrayal of those who belonged to the SC/STs after enjoying power and fame,” he said.