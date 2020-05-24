Tamil Nadu

DMK works for the socio-economic uplift of Dalits: A. Raja

Accusing the AIADMK government of “dreaming to defeat the DMK through its perverse politics” DMK MP and propaganda secretary A. Raja on Saturday said his party had dedicated itself to the social liberation and socio-economic empowerment of the SC/STs.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the DMK had delved deep into the ideas of eradication of untouchability, social justice, rights of women. Anyone who knew history would ridicule the attempt of the ruling party using the weapon of “anti-Dalit” against it, he said.

Recalling the contributions such as Samathuvapuram and exclusive reservation for Arundhathiyars made by the erstwhile DMK-led governments headed by M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Raja said the DMK was happy in making him a Union Minister holding portfolios such as rural development, forest and environment and telecommunications.

“The DMK has never taken seriously the betrayal of those who belonged to the SC/STs after enjoying power and fame,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:40:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-works-for-the-socio-economic-uplift-of-dalits-a-raja/article31661416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY