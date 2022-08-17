DMK won’t make the slightest compromise with BJP, asserts Stalin

‘There is no relationship with the national party’

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Tuesday that his party would not make even the slightest compromise with the BJP and the RSS, and their ideology.

He made the comments at the 60 th birthday celebrations of Thol Thirumavalavan, the leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the DMK.

“I am not going to New Delhi [on an official visit] to seek what we need with folded hands. I am going to New Delhi to speak to the Union government as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The DMK will not compromise on its ideology. I am Kalaignar’s (former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s) son. There is relationship between Tamil Nadu and the Union government, but there is no relationship with the BJP. Mr. Thirumavalavan need not worry,” he said.

Earlier, the VCK leader urged Mr. Stalin to follow in the footsteps of former Chief Minister C.N. Anna Durai and Karunanidhi in nurturing and following “Periyarism” in Tamil Nadu.

He called upon Mr. Stalin not to make even the slightest compromise with the BJP and the RSS. “Anna nourished Periyarism. Kalaignar strengthened the ideology. Tamil politics revolved around him. I urge you to complete [the mission] and put it first. You should put the Periyarist ideology first before everything. The entire India is looking at you. You achieved something unthinkable by forming a mega alliance, bringing everybody together,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan, who is also a Lok Sabha member, said Mr. Stalin must travel across India and aspire to become a national leader. “You have an opportunity to become a national leader,” he said.