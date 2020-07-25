DMK women’s wing seeks action for defamatory post against Kanimozhi

CHENNAI

25 July 2020 00:51 IST

The women's wing of the DMK has lodged a complaint with State Commission for Women seeking to initiate appropriate action against a woman professor in Banaras Hindu University who allegedly circulated defamatory content against Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, who is also the wing’s secretary.

The DMK Women's Wing deputy secretary and poet Salma lodged the complaint with Kannagi Packianathan, chairperson of State Commission for Women. Ms. Salma alleged that a professor working in Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh posted a defamatory post against Ms. Kanimozhi on her Facebook page. “She was badly portrayed with ill intention to cause damage to her reputation and respect,” she said asking the Commission to conduct an enquiry and initiate strong action against the woman professor.

Advertising

Advertising