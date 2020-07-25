Tamil Nadu

DMK women’s wing seeks action for defamatory post against Kanimozhi

The women's wing of the DMK has lodged a complaint with State Commission for Women seeking to initiate appropriate action against a woman professor in Banaras Hindu University who allegedly circulated defamatory content against Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, who is also the wing’s secretary.

The DMK Women's Wing deputy secretary and poet Salma lodged the complaint with Kannagi Packianathan, chairperson of State Commission for Women. Ms. Salma alleged that a professor working in Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh posted a defamatory post against Ms. Kanimozhi on her Facebook page. “She was badly portrayed with ill intention to cause damage to her reputation and respect,” she said asking the Commission to conduct an enquiry and initiate strong action against the woman professor.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 12:52:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-womens-wing-seeks-action-for-defamatory-post-against-kanimozhi/article32187315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY