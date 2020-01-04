DMK wins in 11 blocks, 23 district panchayat wards

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) continued its impressive show of the April 2019 Lok Sabha elections, even in the polls held for the 18 panchayat unions in Tiruvannamalai district.

The DMK registered victories with sizeable margins in Tiruvannamalai and Arni seats.

In the results declared for the panchayat union wards, the DMK won in Tiruvannnamalai, Thandarampattu, Chengam, Thurinjapuram, Pudhupalayam, Kilpennathur, Polur, Chetpet, Arni, Peranamallur, and Thellar blocks.

The AIADMK won sizeable number of seats in Kalasapakkam, Jamunamarathur, West Arni, Cheyyar, Vembakkam, Anakavur and Vandavasi.

The Indian National Congress bagged 10 seats and the DMDK won in 10 seats across the district.

The BJP made its entry into local body administration in Pudhupalayam Panchayat Union, where its candidate K. Ramesh won from Ward 8.

In the Kalasapakkam panchayat union, the DMK and AIADMK won 9 and 8 seats respectively and the remaining four seats were won by independents. The independents votes, thus, will be pivotal while electing the Panchayat Union Chairman in Kalasapakkam.

In West Arni too, the situation remains the same as the AIADMK and DMK have won 7 seats each and the remaining four are independents.

In Cheyyar, the DMK won 7 seats and AIADMK scored in 6 seats, while the other four seats are shared by independents.

In Anakavur block, independents won in four seats to support AIADMK chairman’s post.

In the district panchayat wards, the DMK registered victories in 23 seats, while the AIADMK won in 9.

The Indian National Congress won in one seat and result was withheld for one seat as a candidate’s name was missing from supplementary voters list.