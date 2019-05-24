DMK wins Ambur, Gudiyatham bypolls

The Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam easily won two of the three Assembly byelections in the district, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam bagged the third, bringing a measure of relief to the State government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The counting of votes started at the Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College, Thorapadi, for Ambur and Gudiyatham (SC) Assembly constituencies, whereas the counting for votes polled at Sholinghur Assembly constituency was held at the Ranipettai Engineering College, Walajapet, along with the Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency.

No commotion

Though the counting of votes began as usual without any commotion on Thursday, the first and second round results brought cheers among the cadres of DMK, which was leading in Arakkonam PC, Ambur and Gudiyatham (SC) Assembly constituencies.

The bypolls were due to an order issued by Legislative Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on September 18, 2017 disqualifying 18 AIADMK MLAs owing to them siding with T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

In Ambur, DMK’s A.C. Vilwanathan defeated AIADMK’s J. Jothi Ramalinga Raja by 37,767 votes. At the end of first round, Mr. Vilwanathan gained a lead of 414 votes and the lead kept increasing with each round.

Similarly in Gudiyatham, DMK candidate S. Kathavarayan maintained a good lead against AIADMK’s R. Moorthy from first round and won by 27,841 votes.

In Sholinghur constituency, DMK maintained its lead in the first two rounds and AIADMK’s G. Sampath turned the tables from round three against his nearest rival, A. Asokan, who conceded defeat by 16,056 votes.

The elections for the Vellore Parliamentary Constituency was rescinded by the Election Commission.

However, at the Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency, DMK candidate S. Jagathrakshakan maintained a good lead against Pattali Makkal Katchi candidate A.K. Moorthy.

Mr. Jagathrakshakan polled 5,87,333 votes against the PMK’s tally of 3,02,435 at the end of 18th round, in the latest reports.

