DMK will “shatter” all accusations and continue with its work, says Udhayanidhi

April 28, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

No can threaten the DMK, says party’s youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: File Photo

DMK’s youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that the party will “shatter” all the accusations raised against it and continue its work.

Interacting with the media here after an event on Anna University campus, he asked, “When were accusations not raised against the DMK. Have we ever been praised?” To a question on the recent leak of audio clips allegedly containing the voice of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, he said that many audios had come out with the voice of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. “Has anyone asked anything about that,” he questioned.

On the recent raids by the Income Tax department in a company with alleged links to the DMK, he said such raids happened every year as a routine. “Has anyone been accused? Have any FIRs been filed? Has anyone been convicted?” he asked.

He said that no can threaten the DMK. In a veiled reference to a recent press conference organised by Mr. Annamalai to level corruption charges against the DMK, he said it appeared that the media was being threatened by a person who was organising press meets as if he was lecturing a classroom, without taking any questions. “He said he will answer questions after a week. Has he answered,” he asked.

Later in the evening, Mr. Udhayanidhi inaugurated the Chennai Festival, comprising international handloom, artefacts and food festival, on Island Grounds here. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily till May 14, 2023.

