HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK will “shatter” all accusations and continue with its work, says Udhayanidhi

No can threaten the DMK, says party’s youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development

April 28, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: File Photo

DMK’s youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that the party will “shatter” all the accusations raised against it and continue its work.

Interacting with the media here after an event on Anna University campus, he asked, “When were accusations not raised against the DMK. Have we ever been praised?” To a question on the recent leak of audio clips allegedly containing the voice of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, he said that many audios had come out with the voice of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. “Has anyone asked anything about that,” he questioned.

On the recent raids by the Income Tax department in a company with alleged links to the DMK, he said such raids happened every year as a routine. “Has anyone been accused? Have any FIRs been filed? Has anyone been convicted?” he asked.

He said that no can threaten the DMK. In a veiled reference to a recent press conference organised by Mr. Annamalai to level corruption charges against the DMK, he said it appeared that the media was being threatened by a person who was organising press meets as if he was lecturing a classroom, without taking any questions. “He said he will answer questions after a week. Has he answered,” he asked.

Later in the evening, Mr. Udhayanidhi inaugurated the Chennai Festival, comprising international handloom, artefacts and food festival, on Island Grounds here. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily till May 14, 2023.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.