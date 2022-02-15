DMK will return to power stronger, if Assembly is prorogued, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

The DMK youth wing leader was referring to AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s remarks; he said the DMK was fighting for the rights of TN

The DMK youth wing leader was referring to AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s remarks; he said the DMK was fighting for the rights of TN

The DMK will return stronger to the Assembly winning more seats, if the State Assembly is prorogued as threatened by AIADMK leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said DMK youth wing leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Addressing election meetings in Madurai on Tuesday, Mr. Udhayanidhi dared Mr. Palaniswami to prorogue the Tamil Nadu Assembly, if it was possible for him.

The people of the State made DMK win 159 seats in the last Assembly election. “If the State faced another election after proroguing the Assembly, people are going to make us win 200 seats,” he said. Stating that Mr. Palaniswami was making such threats because of the confidence the AIADMK had in the BJP, he left it to the people to choose between the AIADMK, which was playing second fiddle to the BJP, and the DMK which was fighting for rights of the State.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also pointed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement made in the Parliament that the BJP can never ever rule the people of Tamil Nadu. The MLA said that the DMK has come to power with the support of the people of Tamil Nadu. The DMK acted swiftly to help people during the second wave of COVID-19 immediately after assuming power, he said. Despite the AIADMK leaving behind a ₹5 lakh crore debt burden, CM M.K. Stalin, distributed ₹4,000 as COVID-19 assistance. The DMK government has reduced petrol prices by ₹3 a litre and the price of Aavin milk by ₹3 a litre, he said.

The DMK had to spend the first three months fighting COVID-19 and it would soon start distributing ₹1,000 as monthly assistance for women, he said.

,