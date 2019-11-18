Tamil Nadu

DMK will not exist after local body polls, says Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan   | Photo Credit: A. MURALITHARAN

The Minister, speaking at an event in Uthukuli, said the schemes implemented by the AIADMK would ensure its victory

The DMK will not exist after the upcoming local body polls, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said in Uthukuli, Tiruppur district, on Monday.

Addressing media-persons at a welfare assistance distribution event, he claimed that the schemes introduced by the AIADMK government will ensure its victory in the local body elections. “We have implemented many schemes for the people and we shall ask for votes based on the schemes,” he said.

Regarding the comments made by actor Rajinikanth targeting Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Chief Minister has been effectively implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of the people.

Mr. Radhakrishnan distributed welfare assistance worth Rs. 73.77 lakh to 397 beneficiaries during the event. Former Minister Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam and District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan were present at the event.

