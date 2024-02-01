DMK will have to face consequences of A. Raja’s speech in Lok Sabha elections: O. Panneerselvam

February 01, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Condemning the reported remarks made by DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja about AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday, February 1, 2024, said the DMK and Mr. Raja would face the consequences of this speech in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

“As a consequence of expelling Puratchi Thalaivar [late Ramachandran] from the party, the DMK could not come to power as long as he was alive. This was because of the huge support people vested in him,” Mr. Panneerselvam, who is a former coordinator of the AIADMK, pointed out in a statement.

The remarks made by Mr. Raja against the late AIADMK founder would be counted as a “disgrace” only to the DMK and it’s deputy general secretary and not to the late leader, Mr. Panneerselvam contended and further said that Mr. Raja must learn to watch his words in the future.

Mr. Panneerselvam also contended that MGR, through his films, was in deed responsible for the DMK establishing itself in Tamil Nadu and further pointed out that he was commended by DMK founder C.N. Annadurai.

Even several years after his death, MGR, also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna continued to hold a place in the hearts of people, Mr. Panneerselvam said.