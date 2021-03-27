DMK will face its worst-ever defeat, says CM

It will not be able to contest any more elections in the future: Palaniswami

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will face its worst-ever defeat in the Assembly election and it will not be able to contest any more elections in the future, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Campaigning in Virudhunagar district, the Chief Minister said DMK president M.K. Stalin was making false charges against the AIADMK. “Mr. Stalin has been saying that the AIADMK will disappear after this Assembly election.”

Pointing to the massive turnout at the election campaign in Rajapalayam, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Stalin should look at the massive support for the AIADMK. “The people here are telling that the DMK will face the worst-ever defeat and it will not face any more elections,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has seen development in various fields under the AIADMK, especially under the leadership of M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. “It was because those leaders loved the people. But DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and his son Mr. Stalin loved only their family and furthered their self interests,” he said.

On Mr. Stalin’s statement that special courts would be set up to try corrupt Ministers, Mr. Palaniswami said he was not unaware that the State government had already formed special courts to try cases against MLAs and MPs. “As many as 13 former DMK Ministers were facing corruption charges,” he pointed out.

Taking credit for the maintenance of law and order, Mr. Palaniswami said DMK had not been in power for the past 10 years, and even then it had not changed. Criminal activities would be unleashed in the State if the DMK is voted to power, he added.

In addition to the Government Medical College, the AIADMK brought drinking water schemes to various parts of the district, he said.

The AIADMK had fulfilled not only all the poll promises, but also implemented welfare schemes that were not promised during election. “We have given ₹4,500 welfare assistance to the poor and needy between the last two Pongal festivals,” he said. The people should put an end to the dynastic politics of the DMK, he reiterated.

He sought votes for AIADMK candidates, Vaigaiselvan (Aruppukottai), Lakshmi Ganesan (Sivakasi), E.M. Manraj (Srivilliputtur), K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji (Rajapalayam) and All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam candidate S. Rajasekar (Thiruchuzhi) and BJP candidate, G. Panduragan (Virudhunagar).