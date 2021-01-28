DMK will consider fulfilling demands of govt. employees, teachers: Stalin

AIADMK govt. is not keen to even hear their grievances, he says

The DMK, when voted to power, will meet all the genuine demands of the government employees and teachers, said its president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association held in Madurai through video-conferencing, Mr. Stalin charged that the present AIADMK government had snatched the rights of not only the government employees, but all those who were pressing their demands.

“The government is going towards a situation where there is nothing more left to be snatched,” he said.

Stating that he was aware of the demands of the government employees and teachers, Mr. Stalin claimed the DMK government, led by its former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, had done a lot for them.

“Even your present demands would be taking into consideration and implemented,” he added.

Describing employees as the backbone of the government and teachers as its guiding force, Mr. Stalin said the government was not willing to even hear their issues.

Addressing the meeting, CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said his party would support the jail bharo protest proposed by the employees and teachers. The employees were not asking anything new from the government. Yet, it was not willing to lend an ear to them, he charged. He wanted the charges framed against the members of JACTO-GEO, who participated in the strike, to be dropped.

The government was not coming forward to fill vacancies, but was trying to put new workers through outsourcing. “There are 350 vacancies of teachers’ posts in Krishnagiri district alone,” he said.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the decision to continue with the protests in the event of the government not heeding their demands was right.