DMK welcomes Supreme Court verdict on local body polls

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict permitting the State to hold elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts excluding the nine reconstituted districts, where the delimitation process has not been completed. But he maintained that conducting polls in other districts would lead to confusion.

“The judgement is historic, as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said. The verdict also safeguards the principles of democracy. I welcome the judgement on behalf of the DMK,” Mr. Stalin told reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK’s headquarters in Chennai.

Mr. Stalin also reiterated that the DMK did not go to the Court to stop the elections, but to ensure that they are held by following all legal procedures. His party was never against holding the polls but was only against holding elections without properly carrying out the delimitation process and without implementing reservation.

“We have been struggling for this since 2016 and we went to Court, and the judgement has been given,” he said. Mr. Stalin also alleged that there was false propaganda spread that DMK is trying to stall the elections by going to Court.

He said that the verdict is a big victory to the DMK and has vindicated its stand. He hoped that the State government and the State Election Commission would follow the direction of the apex court and hold the election in a proper manner.

To a query, Mr. Stalin said while the polls are to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), the reservation of seats was to be implemented by the State government. “If only the government had implemented it properly, there would not have been all this confusion,” he said and challenged the AIADMK to face the election in a proper manner. The DMK is prepared for facing it and securing a big win, he added.

Asked if holding polls in other than the nine reconstituted districts would not create confusion, he said, “There would be confusions, definitely.”

He alleged that the AIADMK was hoping that the polls would be stalled as it was afraid of defeat.