DMK warns against erecting cutouts and banners

March 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Thursday warned the partymen against erecting banners, cutouts and flex boards to welcome party leaders including party president and M.K. Stalin.

In a statement here, he said stringent action would be taken against those who would violate the direction of the high-command. Mr. Bharathi said partymen could put up one or two cutouts or banners near the venue of the party meeting, but should not disturb the movement of traffic and cause inconvenience to the public by erecting cutouts, banners and flex boards on either side of roads.

Recalling a similar direction issued by party president M.K. Stalin in the wake of “cutout culture” of the AIADMK government that had caused inconvenience to the public, Mr. Bharathi said though the direction was strictly adhered to by the partymen, suddenly there was a deviation. The issue had been brought to the notice of the party high-command, he said.