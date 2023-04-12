ADVERTISEMENT

DMK ward councillor held under POCSO Act for sexually abusing 5-year-old girl

April 12, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The 63-year-old, who is the correspondent of an elementary school in Virudhachalam, had sexually abused the victim, studying in UKG, in the school premises on Tuesday; he has been expelled from the party

The Hindu Bureau

Hours after V. Pakkirisamy, 63, a DMK ward councillor of Ward 30 in the Virudhachalam Municipality was expelled from the party, the Virudhachalam All Women Police Station (AWPS) arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl.

In an official release from the DMK on Wednesday, the party’s general secretary Duraimurugan said Mr. Pakkirisamy has been dismissed from the party.

According to police, the accused, who is a correspondent of an elementary school in Virudhachalam, had sexually abused the victim, studying UKG, in the school premises on Tuesday. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the All Women police station, who arrested Pakkirisamy. The child has been admitted to the Virudhachalam General Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been booked against Pakkirisamy under Sections 9 (F), (M) of the POCSO Act.

Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US