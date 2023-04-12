HamberMenu
DMK ward councillor held under POCSO Act for sexually abusing 5-year-old girl

The 63-year-old, who is the correspondent of an elementary school in Virudhachalam, had sexually abused the victim, studying in UKG, in the school premises on Tuesday; he has been expelled from the party

April 12, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Hours after V. Pakkirisamy, 63, a DMK ward councillor of Ward 30 in the Virudhachalam Municipality was expelled from the party, the Virudhachalam All Women Police Station (AWPS) arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl.

In an official release from the DMK on Wednesday, the party’s general secretary Duraimurugan said Mr. Pakkirisamy has been dismissed from the party.

According to police, the accused, who is a correspondent of an elementary school in Virudhachalam, had sexually abused the victim, studying UKG, in the school premises on Tuesday. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the All Women police station, who arrested Pakkirisamy. The child has been admitted to the Virudhachalam General Hospital.

A case has been booked against Pakkirisamy under Sections 9 (F), (M) of the POCSO Act.

Further investigations are on.

